Congress leader Patangrao Kadam passes away at 72

Patangrao Kadam. (Express photo by Hansaraj Patil) Patangrao Kadam. (Express photo by Hansaraj Patil)

Senior Congress leader and former minister Patangrao Kadam (72) passed away on Friday. He was suffering from renal dysfunction and was under treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Kadam, who rose from a humble background in a village in western Maharashtra, carved out an independent identity through his educational empire. He had set up Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University. He was known as a sikshan samrat (education baron) for various educational institutions he set up.

He held important portfolios in the Congress-NCP government including Ministry of Cooperation and Ministry of Forests. Kadam was born in Sonsal village in Sangli district. As a student, he had to overcome adversities to pursue higher education. Later, he formed a chain of educational institutions and also earned a doctorate in management from the University of Pune.

Known for his blunt speech, he often chided colleagues who had quit the Congress to join other parties. He had announced way back that he would never leave the Congress. On Friday, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid a visit to inquire about his health. He was on ventilator for the past few days and his condition had remained critical. Kadam’s son Vishwajeet Kadam is a Youth Congress leader.

Politicians and other prominent persons across sections offered their tribute to Kadam. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “My deepest condolences on the unfortunate demise of senior Congress leader and educationist Patangraoji Kadam. He played a significant role in providing educational facilities to needy sections. As a minister, he held important portfolios like industries and cooperation. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death.”

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “Kadam’s death is a big setback to the party. His dedication in pursuing social and educational works will always be remembered.” The funeral will take place on Saturday in Sangli.

