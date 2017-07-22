Chidambaram cites Pentagon hacking, asks MHA about cyber security

“We have just begun examining the issue in the panel. So after a presentation was made by UIDAI, two-three questions were made by Chidambaram on the issue of national security and whether it is foolproof. He asked that when Pentagon can be hacked, what measures are being taken to make national security foolproof. Today, we mainly concentrated on national security issues,” a source in the panel said. “We have just begun examining the issue in the panel. So after a presentation was made by UIDAI, two-three questions were made by Chidambaram on the issue of national security and whether it is foolproof. He asked that when Pentagon can be hacked, what measures are being taken to make national security foolproof. Today, we mainly concentrated on national security issues,” a source in the panel said.

When Pentagon can be hacked, why not India? This was the question put before Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and Home Secretary-designate Rajiv Gauba when they appeared before a Parliamentary panel examining national security and privacy issues related to Aadhaar.

The question came up as officials from the UIDAI made a presentation before the standing committee of Home, chaired by Congress leader P Chidambaram. “We have just begun examining the issue in the panel. So after a presentation was made by UIDAI, two-three questions were made by Chidambaram on the issue of national security and whether it is foolproof. He asked that when Pentagon can be hacked, what measures are being taken to make national security foolproof. Today, we mainly concentrated on national security issues,” a source in the panel said.

It was reported last year that Russian hackers penetrated the highest levels of the US military by seizing the email system used by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Cyber defence has been an area of concern for India, which has been pried upon by some neighbouring countries.

The panel has taken up the issue at a time concerns have been raised about privacy issues and the security of Aadhaar data. The issue has also been raised in Parliament and forums of political parties. It is learnt that the House panel made a number of queries regarding the security situation in the country and on the implementation of Aadhaar and issues related to it.

