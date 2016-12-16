Latest News
  • Congress leader Mauvin Godinho resigns from Goa Assembly

Congress leader Mauvin Godinho resigns from Goa Assembly

"I find BJP as a party works for the welfare of the people," said Godinho, who was Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and Power Minister in the earlier Congress-led state government.

By: PTI | Panaji | Published: December 16, 2016 11:59 am
Top News

Senior Goa Congress leader Mauvin Godinho, who is an MLA from Dabolim constituency, on Friday resigned as a member of the state Assembly and indicated that he may join BJP. “Godinho submitted his resignation as member of Legislative Assembly to the Speaker today,” state Legislature Secretary Nilkant Subhedar told PTI. The Speaker has accepted the resignation, he said. After tendering his resignation, Godinho said he was unhappy with the functioning of Congress and praised the BJP.

“I have been a loyal worker of Congress but I am not happy with the functioning of the party,” the five-term Member of Legislative Assembly said. “I find BJP as a party works for the welfare of the people,” said Godinho, who was Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and Power Minister in the earlier Congress-led state government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News