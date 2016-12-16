Congress leader Mauvin Godinho resigns from Goa Assembly

Senior Goa Congress leader Mauvin Godinho, who is an MLA from Dabolim constituency, on Friday resigned as a member of the state Assembly and indicated that he may join BJP. “Godinho submitted his resignation as member of Legislative Assembly to the Speaker today,” state Legislature Secretary Nilkant Subhedar told PTI. The Speaker has accepted the resignation, he said. After tendering his resignation, Godinho said he was unhappy with the functioning of Congress and praised the BJP.

“I have been a loyal worker of Congress but I am not happy with the functioning of the party,” the five-term Member of Legislative Assembly said. “I find BJP as a party works for the welfare of the people,” said Godinho, who was Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and Power Minister in the earlier Congress-led state government.

