Congress leader Manoj Mhatre shot dead in Bhiwandi

A Congress leader in the Bhiwandi civic body was shot dead by a couple of unidentified persons late tonight, police said. Manoj Mhatre, leader of Congress party in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in the powerloom town was attacked with sharp weapons by the assailants and then fired at from point blank range, said police.

Watch what else is in the news

DCP Bhiwandi Zone-II Manoj Patil said, Mhatre was the resident of Kalwa of Bhiwandi taluka. Due to personal enmity he shifted to Oswal Wadi in the town.

After the attack the assailants fled in a four-wheeler without number plate, said the police. He was rushed to Jupiter Hospital at Thane where doctors declared him brought dead. The motive behind the killing is still not known, the police said, adding, earlier too there was an attempt on his life. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the killers, police said.