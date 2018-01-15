Congress leader Manish Tewari’s mother no more

Manish Tewari Manish Tewari

Dr Amrit Tewari (80), mother of Congress leader Manish Tewari and former nominated councillor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. She complained of discomfort after which she was rushed to PGI where she died. She will be cremated at 1 pm on Monday at the Sector 25 cremation ground.

Tewari was a nominated councillor of the Municipal Corporation from 2011-2016. She was emeritus professor, former dean and head of Oral Health Sciences Centre of PGIMER, Chandigarh. “The institute has lost an accomplished medical scientist in her. Her death is a loss not only to the institute but to the country,” PGI said in a release on Sunday. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App