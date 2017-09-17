Congress leader Manish Tewari triggers row, posts profanity-laced tweet on PM Modi, followers

Congress leader Manish Tewari Congress leader Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday courted a controversy after posting a profanity-laced tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers, evoking sharp reactions from the BJP. Tewari is the second Congress leader after Digvijaya Singh who came under fire in recent times for using derogatory language against Modi.

Tewari seemed to have lost his temper after a Twitter user ridiculed him for posting a clip about a gaffe committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad when he had started walking even as the national anthem was being played during a ceremonial guard of honour.

Replying to Tewari’s tweet, the user compared Modi to Mahatma Gandhi and said, “Aap modi ko desbhakti na sikhaye cha-cha? unhe Mahatma Gandhi bhi nahi sikha sakte, Modi ke DNA may. Bus aap kitna niche gir sakte ho dekh lia (You don’t teach patriotism to Modi, even Mahatma Gandhi cannot teach him that, its in Modi’s DNA, but i have seen how low you can stoop).”

Aap modi ko desbhakti Na sikhaye cha-cha? Unhe mahatma Gandhi v nhi sikha skate .Modi ke DNA may..Bus aap kitna niche gir sakte ho dekh lia😊 — Deepak Kumar Singh (@DeepakK71306265) September 17, 2017

On the lines of Digvijaya Singh, Tewari responded using explicit words and tweeted, “Is Se Khate Hain Ch*** Ko Bhakt Bana Na or Bhakton Ko Permanent Ch*** Bana Na -Jai Ho. Even Mahatma can not teach MODI Deshbhakti.”

However the senior Congress leader later expressed that he was ready to ‘apologies’ for using the ‘colloquial’ phrase, and asked if PM Modi will also unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women??

Willing to apologise for using a 'colloquial' Hindi phraseHowever will PM promise to unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women??? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 17, 2017

However, he cleared that the ‘Colloquial’ term used by him in his tweet was used to describe idiocity where a person had put Modi over Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP strongly responded to Tewari’s online exploits with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi saying, “Congress leaders are crossing the line, they must go to psychiatrist, government will help them.” He added, “it is unfortunate that they have forgotten the dignity and decorum politics requires while targeting the BJP and the prime minister.” Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleged that someone else was “orchestrating” Congress’ abusive attack as Tewari has the reputation of being sober and sensitive.

The issue led to a major row on the social media with trolls targeting Tewari. A hashtag “#CongLeaderAbusesPM” started trending and evoked sharp reactions from twitterati. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, “Sonia Gandhi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi should tender apology for Tewary’s action otherwise it would be construed that it had their tacit approval.”

Recently, taking a dig at PM Modi and his followers, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister posted a meme on the social media, which had a picture of the prime minister carrying sentences of abusive humour. “Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya,” read the post, which has now been deleted.

With PTI inputs

