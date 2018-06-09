Congress leader L P Shahi passes away at 98, Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.” (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia) Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.” (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress leader and former Union minister L P Shahi passed away at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Shahi, 98, was a veteran Congress leader from Bihar who was elected as an MLA in 1980, defeating Jai Narain Prasad Nishad of the Janata Party. He became MP from Muzaffarpur in 1984 and later served as the Education and Culture minister.

Expressing grief over Shahi’s death, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “The loss of Shri L P Shahi, freedom fighter, former Union Minister and CWC Member will be felt by all of us in the Congress Party. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

The party, from its verified account on Twitter, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Shri L P Shahi, who passed away yesterday. Shri Shahi was a freedom fighter, former Union Minister & CWC Member.”

Gandhi also expressed condolences to former Congress MP Shantaram Naik, who also passed away this morning in Margao, Goa, after suffering a massive heart attack. “I’m sorry to hear about the passing away of Shri Shantaram Naik, former Goa Congress Chief, MP and senior Congress leader, who played an important role in the battle for Goa’s statehood. My condolences to his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Naik was a one-time North Goa Lok Sabha MP and a two-time Rajya Sabha MP who also headed the Goa Congress until recently. Beginning his political career in 1967,the 73-year-old leader joined the Congress as a party worker. He successfully contested the North Goa Lok Sabha seat in 1984 and was instrumental in the passage of the Statehood Bill that consequently granted statehood to Goa on May 30, 1987.

