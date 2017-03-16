Congress leader and son held in BJP councillor’s murder

Police have arrested a woman Congress member of a town municipal council, her son and three others in connection with the murder of a BJP leader in rural Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. BJP leader Srinivas Prasad was hacked to death in the early hours of Tuesday when he was parking his car near BTL College in Bommasandra to go for a morning walk. Prasad, 45, was a councillor in the Bommasandra town municipal council.

Among the five persons arrested by the Bengaluru rural police is Congress councillor Sarojamma, 45, her son C Manjunatha, 29, his associates Madhu, 23, Narayana Swamy, 35, and Murali, 20. All five belong to the Dalit community and allegedly killed the BJP leader as he posed a hurdle to Sarojamma’s ascent to the position of president in the newly formed Bommasandra town council, superintendent of police Amit Singh said.

“We arrested five persons on Wednesday morning. We need to question them in police custody to establish the real motive,” a police officer said. “There are a few more persons to be arrested as well,” the officer said. The death of the BJP leader had led to a shutdown in the Anekal region on Tuesday and the BJP had accused the Congress government in Karnataka of causing a breakdown in law and order.

Sources said the accused councillor, Sarojamma, was an aspirant for the president’s post. The post of president at the town municipal council had initially been reserved for a woman but was later challenged by BJP leader Srinivas Prasad in court and it was overturned. Sarojamma’s son Manjunath had then challenged the lower court verdict in the Karnataka High Court and the matter is still before the court.

