Congress launches campaign to take on Modi govt

The Congress on Tuesday began a campaign to “expose” the performance of the Narendra Modi government as it completed three years in power. Fielding a set of young faces to take on the BJP government, the main Opposition party claimed it had been a complete failure on all fronts, including national security, and only managed to create social tension in 36 months.

“The government that came to power promising good days to the people have now left 125 crore people helpless… there is an environment of intolerance in the country… this government and its representatives have created an anti-Dalit thought and ideology across the country, have not spared independent institutions… they had talked about minimum government and maximum governance and the reality of what we are seeing is maximum government and minimum governance,” senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

AICC communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the Congress would conduct a nationwide campaign along with like-minded parties in the next two years to expose the BJP government. Also present at the press conference were Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former Union minister R P N Singh, Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and former MP Divya Spandana.

The Congress leaders said the government had failed to deliver on its promises of creating new jobs, ensuring security for women, easing agrarian distress and controlling price rise. They alleged that the government’s Pakistan policy had been at best a flip-flop.

Pilot said that issues like rising unemployment, price rise and farmer suicides were not getting attention because the government was diverting people’s attention using emotive issues like ghar wapsi and cow protection.

“Be it ghar wapsi, anti-Romeo squad… they are trying to impose one ideology on the country. People are being terrorised,” Pilot said, adding that the Congress would present an alternative model of governance soon.

Scindia said that even after militant attacks on military installations, around 3,000 Army camps were vulnerable. “After every attack, the government promises a befitting response, but we haven’t seen any action on the ground… this government’s foreign policy is fickle like weather… it keeps changing… on one side they promise a muscular response but on the other there is saree-shawl diplomacy,” he said. On national security, Singh said Modi had visited Pakistan for a feast “after there had been several attacks. Is this their nationalism?”

The Congress also released a video titled “Teen saal, 30 tikadam” as part of its campaign.

