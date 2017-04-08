Congress laments slow pace of trial in Babri Masjid demolition case

Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal (File Photo) Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal (File Photo)

The Congress on Friday lamented the slow pace of trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying it could take another 25 years for it to be completed. Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal said 25 years have already gone by after two FIRs were lodged in the case, but only 156 witnesses have been examined and many still remain to be examined. “In 15 years only 156 witnesses have been examined. On December 8, 2011 the high court directed a day-to-day trial of the case which involves top BJP leaders. However, since 2013 there have been 185 adjournments, of which 56 were sought by the CBI. It appears justice in the case will take another 25 years by which time we would have been left with no one the CBI can arrest,” he said. “If you have to keep democracy and rule of law, it should not happen,” he said.

To a question regarding the Supreme Court’s observation on Bari Masjid demolition case, Sibal said, “I do not think we should comment on what the Supreme Court said.” He said, “These are oral observations in the course of a hearing. We should not sensationalise them.”

Sibal said the matter is being argued and he was a counsel in the matter and the judgment is reserved. “The Supreme Court will render its judgment. Whatever it says, is acceptable,” he said. He said “big” people are involved in the case, including some Governors.

“It is a question of morality. It is very sad. Whatever governments are there, they should have been serious. If you have to maintain democracy and rule of law, it should not happen like that,” he said. “We hope that at least the law will be protected. On one side you protect cows, but law should also be protected,” he said.

