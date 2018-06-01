Congress, JD(S) to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections together, finally announce Karnataka cabinet portfolio

Bengaluru: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the ministry expansion will take place on June 6. (PTI photo/File) Bengaluru: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the ministry expansion will take place on June 6. (PTI photo/File)

Ending days of hectic parleys between JD(S) and Congress on cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation in Karnataka, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal Friday said the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy-led party will be holding the finance portfolio. “We (Congress-JDS) have come to a conclusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation. JDS will be holding the finance portfolio. Everything is settled,” Congress leader Venugopal told reporters.

Buoyed by the Opposition’s success in the recently-held bye-elections, Venugopal also announced that the Congress and JD(S) will fight next year’s general election as a pre-poll alliance to take on the BJP.

While the Congress has conceded the crucial finance ministry to the regional party, the home department and the Bengaluru city development department went to the grand old party. Kumaraswamy said the ministry expansion will take place on June 6.

Negotiations have been going on between both the parties ever since Kumaraswamy proved majority on the floor of the assembly on May 25, two days after his swearing-in on May 23. Sharing of key portfolios was the point of contention between both the parties, most importantly Finance, which both Congress and JD(S) wanted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today spoke to JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda over phone from the US, even as the two parties continued to grapple with the ministry formation in Karnataka. “Everything has been finalised — ministry formation, portfolio allocation and common minimum programme. Rahul ji spoke to Deve Gowda ji,” JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali was quoted as saying by PTI. Rahul Gandhi is presently in the US with his mother, who has gone for a medical check-up.

Kumaraswamy, along with his deputy G Parameshwara, met the governor today to discuss the date for the swearing in.

