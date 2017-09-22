Congress is unemployed after losing series of elections: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that the state government helped 1,09, 500 youths get jobs within a week in job fairs organised by the government. (PTI/File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that the state government helped 1,09, 500 youths get jobs within a week in job fairs organised by the government. (PTI/File Photo)

Countering Congress’ allegations that youth in Gujarat are unemployed, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that the state accounted for 83 per cent of employment opportunities created in the entire country last year and charged that Congress has become unemployed after loosing a series of elections in the country.

“My Congress friends are talking about employment. But you ruled (Gujarat) for 45 years. You had your government in Delhi for 10 years. You didn’t remember youths in those days. Now that election in Gujarat is around, you are out talking about unemployed youths. The fact of the matter, however, is that Congressmen have become unemployed as they have lost almost all elections in the country,” Rupani said.

Rupani was addressing industrialists of Shapar-Veraval Industrial Association (SVIA), on the outskirts of the city. The CM was there to dedicate to public 46-kilometres long internal CC roads constructed in Shapar-Veraval industrial zone and to lay the foundation stone for a proposed fire station in the area. The roads have been constructed by SVIA at the cost of Rs 53 crore with financial assistance from state government and Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

Incidentally, Congress has lost pwoer in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Rajasthan etc after losing elections to the BJP over the last three years.

Rupani alleged that Congress had not done much when it ruled the country and many states. He also targeted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru over the issue. “Jawaharlal Nehru had given the slogan of aaram haram hain (taking rest is forbidden). It was true. But youth have since been reponding: arram haram hain to phir kaam to dijiye; Nara diya hain to phir anjam to dijiye. In karodo hathon se mat kijiye majak Nehru, achhi hain ki apani jaban ko lagam dijiye (if to take rest is forbidden, then give us work. Nehru, don’t ridicule crores who are unemployed. It would be better to shut up),” said Rupani.

On the other hand, the CM claimed that Gujarat had remained on the top in generating employment in the country for the last 14 years. In 2016-17, state government recruited 80,000 youths in government service and 10 lakh youths got jobs in private sector. “Every year, Central government publishes figures of employment generation. For the last 14 years, Gujarat has been number one state, generating the highest number of employment (opportunities). And the figures of the last year suggest that 83 per cent employment of entire country was generated in Gujarat alone. The rest of the country could account for only the remaining 17 per cent,” said Rupani.

The CM claimed that the state government helped 1,09, 500 youths get jobs within a week in job fairs organised by the government.

Rupani was apparently reacting to Congress’ recent charge that youths of the state are unemployed and if the party is voted to power, the government will give either work to the educated unemployed youth or unemployment allowance to such youths. The CM said that the promise of unemployment allowance was not a good idea. “Unemployment allowance can increase unemployment while we worked from bottom up so that people do not remain unemployment and so that nobody will have to think about unemployment allowance. Modi launched schemes like Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, Start-up India etc for youth so that they can get work and a new India is built on their strength,” said Rupani.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are due towards the end of this year.

The CM also predicted that the Congress promise of unemployment allowance ahead of ‘the election will prove hollow like the promise of making houses made by the opposition party in the 2012 elections. “During last election, they sold forms promising homes to people. How many homes did your governments in the country give in the past? Even today, there are your governments in five states. Whom did you give homes to? Who unemployed youth did you give unemployment allowance?,” he said.

Instead, Ruapni said, his government was working to ensure work for youths. “We have allotted Rs 1,000 crore for MSME (micro, small and medium entreprises). For ensuring industrial development of the state, we are going to announce 10 new GIDCs in the state. We are creating an environment where small units which can employ four-five people each come up so that youths become job-givers and not job-seekers,” he said.

The CM also said that Shapar-Veraval villages will get clean drinking water through a Rs 430 crore water project aimed at 52 villages.

Rupani also praised industrialists of Saurasthra, who he said had made significant progress despite absence of big industrial houses. “We know that Saurashtra has been left behind in (development). Water-scarcity is at its root. Whatever progress Saurashtra has made is on its own strength. Shapar-Veraval, Metoda, Aji estate, Hadamtala or any other surrounding factories have come up on their own. People have moved ahead by setting up factories on their own strength. No big factories have come here. Tata, Birla or Maruti-Suzuki have not come here. But small factories here are supplying parts to Maruti-Suzuki thanks to their skills and quality production,” said the CM.

Addressing the industrialists, Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya promised that he would try that widening to six-lanes of the National Highway connecting Ahmedabad to Rajkot is also extended till Shapar-Veraval.

