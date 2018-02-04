‘Congress is standing at the exit gate in Karnataka’: PM Modi’s top quotes from Bengaluru rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave to supporters during an election campaign rally in Bangalore, India, Sunday, February 4, 2018 (AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave to supporters during an election campaign rally in Bangalore, India, Sunday, February 4, 2018 (AP)

On the last day of the Nava Nirman Parivartan yatra in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress is on the verge of making an exit from the state. Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, Modi said, “Your enthusiasm shows that the countdown of Congress to make an exit has begun. Congress is standing at the exit gate in Karnataka. It has caused destruction here and Karnataka doesn’t need a Congress culture.” However, the prime minister did not talk about the politically sensitive Mahadayi river dispute.

Here are the top 10 quotes from the PM Modi’s Bengaluru rally:

There are serious allegations of corruption against Congress leaders. Reports are coming about them demanding commission in several projects. I have been told that Karnataka govt is being recognised as 10% govt as no work is possible without 10% commission

Farmers producing fruits & vegetables are our ‘TOP’ priority. ‘TOP’ means ‘Tomato, Onion & Potato’. We have launched ‘Operation green’ in interest of these farmers. ‘Operation green’ would be beneficial for farmers just like the Amul model was successful in dairy

Read | Congress discusses ‘ease of murdering’ in Karnataka, BJP talks of ‘ease of living’: PM Modi

World is discussing ease of doing business but here ease of murdering is being discussed. The one who opposes ends up losing life. This is dangerous for democracy & shameful for state govt

In this budget, govt has made a significant decision so that correct price of crops are given to farmers. If Yeddyurappa, son of a farmer, becomes CM of Karnataka, the projects for farmers will work at its best because Yeddurappa has farmer’s best interest at heart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of the Karnataka state assembly elections in Bengaluru, India, February 4, 2018. Reutrers Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of the Karnataka state assembly elections in Bengaluru, India, February 4, 2018. Reutrers

The government has set a goal to build more than 9,000 kms long National Highway across the nation this year. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, 35,000 km of roads will be constructed with an investment of Rs 5,25,000

The recent budget has solved one problem of Karnataka. with an investment of 17,000 crores, construction work of 160 km long sub-urban railway network will be started in Bengaluru. 15 lakhs commuters of the city will be benefited by it

Congress is trying to stall Triple Talaq. They are trying to do the same with OBC Bill

There are serious allegations of corruption against Congress leaders. Reports are coming about them demanding commission in several projects. I have been told that Karnataka govt is being recognised as 10% govt as no work is possible without 10% commission

There will be chaos in Bengaluru if it doesn’t get electricity for a day. However, there are 7 lakhs homes in Karnataka and 4 crores homes in the nation which lives in dark even after so many years of independence

When facilities are provided to villages, migration to cities will go down and the mounting pressure on cities will be released: PM Modi at Parivartana Yatre rally in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

BJP Chief Amit Shah flagged off the yatra on November 1 which was led by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. The rally was scheduled to be addressed by Narendra Modi on January 28, but due to his busy schedule he addressed the rally Sunday putting an end to the three-month long yatra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd