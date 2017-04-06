Congress is spreading wrong messages on RTI changes: Venkaiah Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu M Venkaiah Naidu

Rejecting allegations that the government was trying to subvert the RTI Act, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday accused the Congress of spreading disinformation against the Narendra Modi government and demanded an apology from the opposition party.

Naidu clarified that the proposed rules regarding the word limit and fee for filing an RTI application are the same as they were under the UPA government.

“The Congress has not been able to accept the mandate of the people in support of Narendra Modi and his government. They are going on spreading wrong messages and are trying to damage the image of the Prime Minister. It is disgusting that the Congress, which takes credit for the RTI, is carrying on a disinformation campaign,” Naidu said at a press meet in Parliament House building.

Referring to Congress leader Manish Tewari’s allegation that the government was trying to subvert RTI, Naidu said: It is a blatant lie and a malicious campaign.”

Tewari’s allegations came in the wake of reports that under the new draft of RTI amendments, an application could be rejected if it is more than 500-word long.

The reports also claimed that the charges for filing a plea had been raised. Naidu said both the allegations were false.

