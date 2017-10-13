Congress is dirt of India, throw it out, says Vasundhara Raje in Gujarat

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje along with Union minister Uma Bharati and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Thursday. Javed Raja Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje along with Union minister Uma Bharati and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Thursday. Javed Raja

Calling Congress “the gandagi (dirt)” of India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was leading the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Thursday, said the country will be “swachh” only when the party is “uprooted” and “thrown out”. Union minister Uma Bharti, who was leading the Yatra along with Raje and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, too said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted dissolution of Congress after Independence, and his “dream has come true in the end”.

The two women BJP leaders held public meetings as part of the Gaurav Yatra at Deodar, Tharad Vav and Radhanpur constituencies of the district and listed the achievements of the BJP government in Gujarat, saying only the saffron party can bring true “vikas” or development.

“Every state wants to replicate the Gujarat development model… I saw that in Gujarat you have started the work of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at many places. Many people have written about the cleanliness in Gujarat. But the entire Bharat will be Swachh only when we uproot Congress and throw it out of the country. Only when the entire gandagi is thrown out, I will say that all of you have completed the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” said Raje while addressing the public meeting at Deodar town.

“Congress think of the country as a vote bank, but we think of the country as a family,” she said as she talked about Rupani camping in Banaskantha for five days and leading the flood relief operations.

She further said: “We have to thank you all and Narendrabhai (Modi) because today in Rajasthan the waters of Narmada have reached. Whenever our people drink the water of Narmada or use it for farming, they remember the people of Gujarat. They remember the CM of that time Narendra Modi who brought us water and made our dry lands fertile”.

Uma Bharti, Union Minister for Drinking Water & Sanitation, began her address said that BJP was the only party with the agenda of “vikas”, while the others exploit “emotions” to get votes. Referring to Congress, Bharti said, “Congress has lost the confidence of the people. They are like the kite which has got cut and does not know about it. Gandhiji’s dream has come true in the end. He wanted Congress to be dissolved after the freedom… Gandhiji wanted different people with different ideologies to make their own parties. Before Gandhiji could announce this, he was murdered and his thoughts were lost.”

The final speech at the gathering was of Rupani . He said,” Today, I was supposed to go to South Gujarat as part of the Yatra but the love from Banaskantha and the warmth I got when I was here during the floods drew me to you all and here I am in front of you. Those 5 days of staying in the floods I will never forget.”

The CM also announced a Rs 11 lakh contribution as a tribute to Sadaram Bapu — a saint who belonged to the Thakor community.

