Congress is directionless, lacks leadership, says minister Piyush Goyal

UNION MINISTER Piyush Goyal, who took part in the day-long fast in Thane on Thursday to protest against the washout of Parliament proceedings, said the Congress party was directionless and did not have the leadership to steer them in the right direction. Goyal, like several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was observing a day-long fast against the washout of both legs of the Budget Session.

Speaking at Court Naka in Thane (West) Goyal criticised the Congress calling it “dishaheen” (directionless) and lacking leadership. Taking potshots at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Goyal said he should stop giving speeches and work amongst the people to understand their problems. He added that there were some important discussions that were to take place during the Parliament sessions, which were washed out due to the Opposition.

He said that in addition to the loss of tax-payers’ money, a very important opportunity where the Opposition could sit together and discuss important issues of the day had been lost. “The opportunity to discuss these issues were lost purely due to political reasons. They did not have any genuine issue for which the session was washed out,” Goyal said while talking to the media.

