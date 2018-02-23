Congress inducts Naseemuddin: Ghulam Nabi Azad says move won’t impact grand alliance chances

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

DAYS AFTER the BSP entered into an alliance with the JD(S) to contest against the Congress in Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday inducted expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and several other former BSP ministers, legislators and officer-bearers. The party, however, expressed hope that the move will not come in the way of forging of a possible grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad said a grand alliance is formed keeping in view totally different considerations at the state level or national level. He said “greater alliances are formed to achieve greater things and to defeat some people..and when that is done attention is not paid to such small things.”

He recalled that the Congress had launched its campaign against the Samajwadi Party months before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, but the two later joined hands.

“We realised that we cannot fight so many forces, the regional forces and the national forces all at once. Samajawadi Party also felt the same way and with the mutual understanding, we forged an alliance…Our huge campaign against the state government and their campaign against us did not come in the way of forging an alliance because that was keeping in view number of other considerations at the national level,” he said.

Azad said all those who joined the Congress were expelled by the BSP. “So we are not taking away anything from any party. I think behanji (Mayawati) has no reason to be angry because they were no more part of that party,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App