Congress in power, SGPC fears losing grip on four gurdwaras, 300 acres

SHIROMANI GURDWARA Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) seems to be finding it difficult to maintain control over at least four historical gurdwaras and more than 300 acres of agricultual land ever since the Congress government took charge in the state. Now, SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, asking him to issue strict instructions to police and administration and not allow anyone to take possession of the SGPC-owned gurdwaras and their land. This letter is important, especially when former SGPC president Avtar Singh Makkar, before resigning from the post in 2016, claimed that he had managed to free more than 1,000 acres of agricultural land of the SGPC from illegal possession. Makkar’s 11-year-long tenure as SGPC president ran almost parallel to the 10-year rule of the SAD-BJP government in the state.

During Makkar’s tenure, SGPC had managed to take control of 161 acres of agricultural land of the historical gurdwara in the Bhai Rupa village of Bathinda with the help of the SAD-BJP government back in 2014.

SGPC had used its task force to take control of the valuable land of the Bhai Rupa gurdwara. SGPC had court orders in its favour but still resistance by villagers kept SGPC away from the gurdwara and the land. Only administration and police support helped SGPC wrest control of the land in 2014. Now, the village committee has again ploughed the 161 acres just a few days back. The local committee announced to seek Captain Amarinder Singh’s help to maintain possession of the gurdwara and the land.

This is not an exception. Earlier this month, a local group had announced to take control of the historical gurdwara at Maur Kalan village in Bathinda and the 131 acres attached to it.

SGPC has been facing similar challenges at Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib in Triptsar village of Bathinda, too, with 12 acres attached to it.

Some hardliners had announced taking control of a historical Gurudwara in Moga and its small piece of land earlier this week.

The total land of these four gurdwaras is more than 300 acres and SGPC is feeling that some other groups could also try to wrest control of the SGPC on gurdwaras and their land across the state.

“SGPC is responsible for maintenance of historical gurdwaras and attached properties under the Gurdwara Act, 1925. The government should take all the steps so that no one should exploit law and order situation in the state to take control of the SGPC gurdwaras. All the four gurdwaras mentioned in the letter were under SGPC’s control till two months back. But now, some people have been making a move to take control of this gurdwara and the land attached to it. We want the government to maintain that nobody disturbs SGPC and its functioning,” said the SGPC president in his letter to the CM.

