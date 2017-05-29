Congress in a spot, Kerala leaders booked for calf-killing

“What happened in Kerala yesterday was thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable to me & the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident,” Rahul tweeted on Sunday night on his official handle (Source: File Photo) “What happened in Kerala yesterday was thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable to me & the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident,” Rahul tweeted on Sunday night on his official handle (Source: File Photo)

Hours after Kerala police registered a case against some Youth Congress activists on the charge of slaughtering a male calf during a protest on Saturday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi called the act “thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable”. The alleged slaughter was in protest against the central government’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle in animal markets for slaughter.

Acting on a complaint by the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, the police said a case was registered against Youth Congress Kannur mandal president Rajeel Makkutty and others. The Youth Congress workers reportedly brought the calf in a small truck, skinned it and distributed the meat for free among local people. While the Youth Congress on Sunday denied any involvement, the party’s central leadership in Delhi did not want to be associated with the act.

“What happened in Kerala yesterday was thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable to me & the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident,” Rahul tweeted on Sunday night on his official handle @OfficeOfRG. When Abhishek Singhvi was asked in Delhi about a purported video on the slaughter — in which several men were seen shouting Youth Congress zindabad — the Congress spokesperson said if anyone had violated any law, the law would deal with them and the Congress will not support them.

The video is being circulated by BJP workers and has been uploaded on the official Twitter handle @kummanam of Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. Singhvi, who called the slaughter a “condemnable thing”, said: “I don’t believe what the BJP is saying…. What if they are not connected with the Congress. It is yet to be proved and we cannot take the matter forward at this stage.” He added that if any Congress worker has indulged in “such a condemnable thing”, the Congress will not stand in his support.

“If there is a law, if there is a rule, if there is an enactment, there is no question of anyone from the Congress or otherwise violating that law. And if any law is violated, the Congress has never stood in support of that person… With that, I must add that at the moment, apart from an insinuation and innuendo by the BJP, there is absolutely no material to suggest that it was a Congress person. Certainly if it is a Congress person who is found to be violating the law, we don’t support it…. But then whether it is a Congress person…. has to be checked,” he said. The Youth Congress issued a statement, saying the outfit does not support cruelty against animals in any form.

Referring to the video, it said the people who slaughtered cattle were from slaughterhouses, and not the Youth Congress, but “we shall probe the matter (to find out) if any of our office-bearers is involved”. Kerala BJP state president Rajasekharan said the public slaughter showed the savagery of the Congress workers. Have the Youth Congress workers become butchers, he asked.

