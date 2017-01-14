Congress: I-T must challenge panel order granting Sahara immunity

The Congress Friday demanded that the Income Tax department challenge the order of the Income Tax Settlement Commission granting Sahara India immunity from prosecution and penalty. “The Congress… demands that at the very minimum, the I-T department should, as it is entitled to, challenge the order of the settlement commission. If they have a semblance of propriety and shame, they should, and they are entitled to under the statute to challenge the order of the settlement commission. Because it is unprecedented,” party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said. He was reacting to The Indian Express report on Monday that said the Income Tax Settlement Commission, in a reply to an RTI application filed by the newspaper, has admitted that no case has been disposed by it as quickly as the one of Sahara India in the last five years.

“Never before in the history of the settlement commission has this speed (been seen)…I think every litigant in the settlement commission would want this remarkable, supersonic speed…”

“But there are many other features, which are equally startling and (appear to be for the) first time. Never before has the statutory provision… which provides for the settlement commission to direct the I-T to give a report within 90 days… not even invoked, not even used. It is used on almost every settlement commission (case) of one-tenth or hundredth the amount,” he said.

He added that there has also been an acceptance of every Sahara contention without getting the report from the I-T. Coupled with it was a full blanket immunity from prosecution and penalty, he said.