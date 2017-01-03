Congress hits back: PM Modi forgot to mention party trying to divide country

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive) Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive)

Responding to PM Narendra Modi’s attack on SP, Congress and BSP, in which he said that one party was trying to save a family, another to establish a son and the third to keep its money, the Congress Monday said the PM forgot to mention a party which had been trying to divide the country for the last 67 years.

Party spokesperson Manish Tewari said, “The Prime Minister forgot to say that there is one party which had been working to divide the country for the last 67 years, in the name of religion, caste…and now in the name of rich and poor. Have you ever seen a Prime Minister who threatens the countrymen by pointing his fingers. If you have seen his December 31 address to the nation, you would not feel that the Prime Minister of the country was speaking…It was as if some attacker was speaking and was threatening the country.”

The Congress asked the Prime Minister to reveal the amount of black money, counterfeit currency and terror funds unearthed after demonetisation. Tewari said that even after the December 30 deadline has elapsed, it is not known how much of the Rs 14.86 lakh crore which was demonetised came back into the banking system.

“How much money has been deposited in banks across the country? How much of it is black, how much of it is grey, blue and white, because the objective was to unearth black money…. What is the quantum of terror financing that has come down in the last 50 days,” he asked.

The opposition party also asked the government to reveal what it plans to do with the currency notes that have returned to the banking system.