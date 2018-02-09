Congress hits back at Telangana minister

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday strongly condemned Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao’s alleged comment that the Congress was a “loafer party” and demanded that he be booked under Section 506 and 507 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

At a press conference, Sravan recalled that KTR’s father Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had started his political career with the Congress, and asked whether KTR considered his father too as a “loafer”. He also asked whether leaders like D Srinivas, K Keshava Rao and K R Amos, who served in various top positions in the Congress before joining TRS, were “loafers”.

Sravan said that KTR was not eligible to speak on political morality. He said KCR had made several promises like making a Dalit Chief Minister, providing KG to PG free education and 12 per cent reservation for Muslims and STs, but not a single promise was fulfilled.

Leaders who played a major role in Telangana formation were implicated in false cases by the TRS government, Sravan alleged, and sent to jail under Preventive Detention Act. The Congress leader added that KCR had inducted traitors of the Telangana movement in his cabinet.

Sravan said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spitting venom against Telangana in Parliament, TRS MPs were silent while Congress members lodged strong protest. He said the silence of TRS MPs clearly showed that the party had entered into a secret alliance with the BJP to protect itself from the CBI.

The Congress leader said the Telangana government had given proposals for Rs 40,000 crore, but the Centre had sanctioned only Rs 1,000 crore. “Does it not reflect the inefficiency of the TRS government?” he asked.

He said it was strange that KTR has been attacking the Congress, which granted Telangana, but is silent on the PM who indirectly ridiculed formation of Telangana and denied the state its deserved share in budget allocations. He said that instead of indulging in “vulgar politics”, KTR should focus on fighting the BJP government at the Centre to get additional funds and assurances made in the Reorganisation Act for Telangana.

Describing KTR as the epicentre of corruption, Sravan asked the government to clarify on its Rs 2,500 crore agreement with Lolo Company. He said thousands of crores had been swindled or misappropriated in the name of Mission Bhagiratha.

