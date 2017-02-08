Congress hits back at taunts: PM Modi has lost the plot, and narrative

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. (YouTube screengrab) PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. (YouTube screengrab)

AT THE receiving end of a series of taunts and jibes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Congress hit back, saying the Prime Minister’s address reflected his arrogance and proved he has “lost the plot, as also the narrative.”

The CPI(M) said that Modi has hijacked sanctity of the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address into an election propaganda.

Explaining that there was expectation that Modi will announce some steps to put the economy back on track, Congress’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “His reply in Parliament proved to be much ado about nothing…. (It) proved that he has lost the plot, as also the narrative. It was a reply given by a man who has lost political ground, who is captive of his own image and arrogance, who is staring (at) defeat and whose rhetoric stands exposed.”

The Congress spun Modi’s earthquake jibe at Rahul Gandhi as an insult to the people of Uttarakhand, the epicentre of a strong quake on Monday night. “The Prime Minister mocks the tragedy of Uttarakhand and insults the freedom struggle but has no answers to the opposition’s questions,” the Congress vice-president tweeted. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat called it a “repulsive statement”, and that Modi should be “ashamed” of making such a statement.

Surjewala said instead of answering Rahul Gandhi’s posers on Sahara/Birla papers, Modi appeared angry at him. “Staring at defeat in five states, we expected the use of such language by the PM. The Prime Minister should have given a straight answer to a straight question — whether he took money or not. That was Rahul Gandhi’s question. Sarcasm will not change the reality,” he said.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said, “This was the last opportunity for him, because the next Budget and President’s address will be before the next Lok Sabha election. He should have used this window of opportunity to present his vision, clarity and also perspective for the country. Perhaps he has lost his life’s opportunity…”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Modi shied away from answering issues related to demonetisation and instead engaged in “rhetoric and sloganeering”. He said, “We have serious objection to the fact that the sanctity of debate on the motion of thanks to the President is being hijacked into election propaganda by the Prime Minister. This is…very serious…. I think Parliamentary norms are being jettisoned for the sake of their (BJP’s) political benefits.”