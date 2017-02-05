Congress hits back at PM Modi’s ‘scam’ remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The Congress on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “worried” because of the way demonetisation has affected the country. The party asked him to talk about the road ahead instead of coining abbreviations, hours after he dubbed the BJP’s opponents in Uttar Pradesh as SCAM. “We heard the Prime Minister speak in Meerut — a very disturbed PM indeed,” Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said.

“The PM is in great leisure to find abbreviations instead of delivering on what the roadmap ahead is. We heard him speak on demonetisation, which is one of the areas he is extremely worried about.”

Vadakkan questioned Modi over his remarks on surgical strikes.

He said the Director General of Military Operations had said the operation took place along the LoC while Modi’s reference was to the PoK.

“Is it correct for the Prime Minister of India to say this (Pakistani soil for PoK)? If anybody else in any political party had said this, he would be immediately painted as anti-national. The Prime Minister of India needs to withdraw the statement.”