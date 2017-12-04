Congress hits back at PM Modi’s jibe over its internal matters

The Congress on Sunday asked PM Modi to break his silence on voices of dissent within his party first. (Express photo) The Congress on Sunday asked PM Modi to break his silence on voices of dissent within his party first. (Express photo)

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe on its internal elections, the Congress on Sunday asked him to break his silence on voices of dissent within his party first.

“Dear PM, your love for ‘Shahzad’, ‘Shah-Zada’ and ‘Shaurya’ is now well known, but ‘Nation wants to know’ when you will reply to the questions raised by senior BJP leaders, ‘Shourie’ (Arun), Sinha (Yashwant) and Sinha (Shatrughan). Blinded by rage and enemity, what unimaginable depths would you fall to?” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“Modiji, Do tell Gujarat & Country about the victims of yours & Amit Shah’s ‘internal democracy’ in BJP, namely — Sh. Lal Krishan Advani, Keshubhai Patel, Hiren Pandya, Kanshiram Rana, Anandiben Patel, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sanjay Joshi, who were compulsorily lost in pages of history,” he tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App