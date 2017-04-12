Congress hits back at PM Modi over stalling of OBC Bill in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Congress today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Opposition of denying backward castes their rights by allegedly blocking a bill which accords constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

The party said the Rajya Sabha, which sent the bill concerned to the select committee, is entitled to have its opinion on the legislation in a democracy, the meaning of which it alleged the Prime Minister does not understand.

“This is democracy and he (Modi) does not know the meaning of democracy. Rajya Sabha can have a certain opinion (different from that of Lok Sabha),” Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here.

Azad said the Rajya Sabha wanted some amendments in the bill to ensure benefits of reservation reach as many people as possible without hurting the interests of existing beneficiaries.

Earlier today, Modi accused Opposition parties of denying backward castes their rights by blocking the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

“The bill was passed unanimously in the Lok Sabha but blocked in the Rajya Sabha (by opposition parties). Denying the backward sections their rights with such negative politics is regrettable,” Modi said.

The Rajya Sabha had yesterday referred the Constitution (123rd) Amendment Bill, 2017, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, to the Select Committee under pressure from the opposition. The ruling BJP-led NDA does not have a majority in the Upper House.

The bill seeks to create a National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NCSEBC), with judicial powers and constitutional status.

Meanwhile, Azad said the Opposition played its role “very well” in Rajya Sabha during the Parliament session, which concluded today, and cooperated with the government on bills of public interest.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who accompanied Azad during the briefing, seconded him.

Kharge though accused the government of not giving Opposition leaders adequate time to discuss public issues.

“We wanted adequate time for discussions, but did not get it. They were going by the speed you see vehicles passing on Delhi-Agra highway,” he quipped.

