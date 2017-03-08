Congress hits back at Karti Chidambaram: ‘You too fought from father’s seat’

Karti Chidambaram Karti Chidambaram

A day after the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, said that all political parties have become private family properties, an irked Congress reminded him that he too had contested from his father’s Lok Sabha seat, Sivaganga. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Chidambaram had made way for Karti to contest from Sivaganga, a seat he had won seven times.

Making it clear that Karti too is a beneficiary of family politics, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said: “I have not seen the statement of Karti Chidambaram… I will definitely like to look at it… However, last when I checked, Karti fought from the Parliament seat of his father.”

Addressing a forum called Generation-67 to mark 50 years of Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu, Karti on Monday reportedly said that all political parties, including the Congress, have become family properties. “They (youngsters) do not have space in any party. They cannot join any traditional party, be it the Congress, DMK, or AIADMK, and come up… All political parties have become private family properties…the existing parties are family private limited (enterprises). There cannot be any alternative view there. You have to sing paeans to the supreme leader and if the leader wishes, one may get some position,” he had reportedly said.

Rejecting Karti’s observations, Surjewala recounted how Congress has had Prime Ministers like Gulzari Lal Nanda, Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. He said party general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Mukul Wasnik will “look at Karti’s remark and see what action, if any, is required.”