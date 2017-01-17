Congress hit back at Shiv Sena over BJP’s transparency agenda for BMC polls

Sharpening its attack on the Shiv Sena in run-up to polls, the BJP has been accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ofindulging in corruption in the civic body. (File/Reuters) Sharpening its attack on the Shiv Sena in run-up to polls, the BJP has been accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ofindulging in corruption in the civic body. (File/Reuters)

Even as BJP is playing hardball with Shiv Sena by setting “transparency” as the main condition for tie-up for BMC polls, the Congress today sought to drive a wedge, saying Sena is in such a “pitiable” condition that it has allowed itself to be labelled as “corrupt” by the ruling party. The Congress’ dig came a day after the ruling allies–BJP and Sena–resumed their seat-sharing talks for the February 21 elections to the 227-ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Sena has been a major alliance partner in the country’s richest civic body, which it has been ruling with the BJP for over 22 years.

“Does Sena-BJP think that people are fools?” Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant asked while talking to PTI.

Sharpening its attack on the Sena in run-up to polls, the BJP has been accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ofindulging in corruption in the civic body.

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had even insinuated that top Sena leadership was associated with a mafia raaj in the municipal corporation.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded transparent administration as the agenda for alliance and virtually admitted that there was no transparency in the civic body for the last two decades. Now, the BJP is holding alliance talks with the same party it calls corrupt. There can be no shameful approach than this,” Sawant said.

He said Sena is in a “pitiable” position as it is allowing itself to be called corrupt.

“It is in such a poor state that the party (Sena) has to hold the alliance talks with the BJP. People will show them their place in the elections,” the Congress leader said.