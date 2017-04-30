Congress has strength to bounce back, says A K Antony

Stating that organisational election should not be viewed as a confrontation, Antony said his wish was that the process should be completed as far as possible on consensus basis. (Representational Image) Stating that organisational election should not be viewed as a confrontation, Antony said his wish was that the process should be completed as far as possible on consensus basis. (Representational Image)

Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Sunday asserted the party has the strength to bounce back and said everyone wanted it to lead the battle against communal forces in the country.

“We have the strength to come back. Earlier also we have faced similar situation (losing in elections)… everybody want Congress to take the leadership in fighting communal forces in the country,” the Congress Working Committee member said at Thiruvananthapuram.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a membership drive programme of the party here, Antony, a former Kerala chief minister, said in the present situation there was need to improve the party base and Congressmen should avoid confrontation during the organisational elections.

He said the main problem faced by the party in the state now was shortage of workers at the grass root level.

Stating that organisational election should not be viewed as a confrontation, Antony said his wish was that the process should be completed as far as possible on consensus basis.

Opportunities should be given to new workers in the party during restructuring, he added.

