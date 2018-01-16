Congress has shown ‘immaturity’ by taking national issues to international forums: Rajnath Singh 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit out at Congress, calling the grand old party’s act of taking the nation’s issues to other countries as an act of “immaturity” and said that’s why people are rejecting them.
“By taking national issues to international forums, Congress leadership has shown its immaturity and people are repeatedly rejecting Congress in polls,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at its national executive meeting in New Delhi.
His comments were in response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Bahrain where he highlighted how job creation in India is at an eight-year low.
While addressing the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, the Congress chief stated that the two threats facing India under the leadership of Narendra Modi are inability to create jobs and the rise in the forces of hatred and division.
Singh also heaped praise on PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. “Both of them have exemplary organisational skills and it is showing results. Now, we have 19 state governments today,” he said.
The Home Minister also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the confrontation politics. “Centre is ready to extend all support to Delhi government but it is sad that the politics of confrontation run by Delhi government is acting as an obstacle.”
“We are trying best to help Delhi in sealing matter,” he said.
Referring to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre last year, Singh hailed his government’s work. “The world and the people of the country today feel BJP is the best party to govern India. An international survey has shown 88 per cent feel Narendra Modi is best the Prime Minister for India… while 70 per cent people have rated BJP as best political party.”
He also said that today India is amongst the fastest growing economy with stabilised GDP (gross Domestic Product) and greater ease of doing business. “Now, we have highest foreign reserves as ever,” he said.
With IANS inputs
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 16, 2018 at 5:28 pmWhat about Modi as PM in international trip talking ill of Congress and UPA. Billi sau chuhey kha kar hajj ko chali......Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 5:26 pmReally! And what did your Fuhrer do, when he proclaimed in China that Indians were ashamed of their nationality before he became the PM? Do you have selective amnesia or are you dumb enough to believe that Indians are dumb enough to fall for this cra9?Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 4:51 pmIndia's hardy and strong HM ....one of the tallest stalwarts of NDA admired and respected by an upright young electorate of the Nation for his honesty, hardwork and humility withan unflinching conviction of rapidly taking the Nation forward to meet the aspirations of those millions of young women and men in search of clean and honest livelihoods.....which can only be achieved by a tough and alert Home Minister who is capable of dealing with all those who create public nuisance to obstruct development and progress of the Nation. Mr.Rajnath Singh is unquestionably an able and visionary administrator .Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 5:46 pmanti-NDA votes....IE syndrome !Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 4:38 pmYou are an immature Home Minister. You won't understand. Better look at your crime brigade of gorakshaks, the Sanghis and Bajrang dalis. Why are you bothered about what Congress speaks abroad. Do your work first and be happy. Four years, no work.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 4:37 pmYour memory is like a sieve. Your leader was the one who started this practice. Stop crying like a baby whose candy has been taken away, Rajnath Kadi Ninda Singh.Reply
- Load More Comments