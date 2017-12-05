Congress has no moral right to target BJP, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the Congress has “no moral right” to take on the BJP since the party is playing politics between Hindus wearing sacred thread and those not wearing it, and asked whether he is any less Hindu since he does not wear the thread.

Nitish also said that there is no surprise element to the news that Rahul Gandhi is set to become the Congress president, as the top post in the Congress would always remain with one family. Interacting with the media, the Bihar CM said: “The Congress has no moral right to target the BJP, as it has got into a debate over janeudhari (sacred thread-wearing) Hindus. I do not wear a sacred thread. Does it mean I am not a Hindu, or less of a Hindu?”

He claimed that those not wearing the sacred thread are undervalued. “JP (Jaiprakash Narayan) had made many followers shed sacred threads during a function to ensure equality,” he added.

On Rahul’s elevation, Nitish said, “The… post had always remained with one family… How Rahul Gandhi would fare as party president is something one would watch out for.” Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was a Congress leader before joining the BJP in 2015, tweeted: “ Those who dedicated their sweat & blood for @INCIndia are today silently sobbing on such treacherous lack of transparency in party. God bless @OfficeOfRG.”

