Days after its leaders had dinner with Sonia Gandhi, CPM says UPA III won’t succeed

The editorial comes after the Leftist party, in its draft political resolution released last month, ruled out an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress. (File Photo) The editorial comes after the Leftist party, in its draft political resolution released last month, ruled out an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress. (File Photo)

Claiming that some regional parties were reluctant in accepting Congress as leader of an anti-BJP alliance, the CPI(M) has said the best way to stop the saffron party’s juggernaut would be to pool in all-BJP votes statewise ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Congress won’t succeed with another UPA experiment as it has lost all credibility and the best way to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election will be to pool in all anti-BJP votes statewise,” said an editorial in the CPI(M) journal ‘People’s Democracy’.

ALSO READ: CPM says ‘discrepancies’ in Abhishek Manu Singhvi nomination papers, files complaint

The editorial comes after the Leftist party, in its draft political resolution released last month, ruled out an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress to defeat the BJP. The party had also ruled out a national-level alliance with any regional party.

Giving examples of regional satraps like BJD, TRS and TDP, the CPI(M) said such parties would not accept to forge an alliance with the Congress. However, interestingly, leaders from about 20 parties, including the CPI(M), attended the dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi to discuss an anti-BJP front ahead of the crucial polls next year.

RELATED REPORT: Post Tripura defeat: State CPM calls for unison of all anti-Trinamool, anti-BJP forces

“There are many regional parties like the BJD in Odisha, the TRS in Telangana and the TDP in Andhra Pradesh who will not accept to be a partner in an alliance with the Congress. There are other parties who are chary of accepting the Congress as the leader of the alliance,” the CPI(M) said, naming itself as one of them.

Similarly, any effort to build a non-BJP, non-Congress “Federal Front” mooted by Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was also bound to fail, the editorial warned. “Some regional parties like DMK and RJD are with Congress in their respective states. Further, there are many contradictions amongst the regional parties in terms of policies and regional interests which will prevent all the regional parties (from) coming together,” the editorial said.

Citing the successful tie-up of the SP and BSP in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, CPI(M) said such effective electoral tactics was the need of the hour to corner the BJP. “The UP bye-election provides important lessons for the future in terms of election tactics to defeat the BJP. If the BJP loses the bulk of the seats in UP, it cannot come anywhere near a majority in the Lok Sabha,” the editorial asserted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd