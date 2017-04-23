Congress has failed to get a grip on governance: Vijay Sampla

Vijay Sampla. Vijay Sampla.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla tells Man Aman Singh Chhina that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has failed to get a grip on governance in the first one month of office, given the deteriorating law and order situation and failure to meet promises made to farmers. Excerpts from an interview:

What is your assessment of the new government’s performance in its first month?

The law and order situation is spiralling downwards with every passing day and we can see that there has been a spurt of murders and gangwars ever since this government has taken over. The ‘goonda’ elements are having a free run and police are standing by doing nothing. There is an atmosphere of fear in the state due to these wanton killings like the broad daylight gang war murders in Gurdaspur the other day and, it appears that the police are under some kind of pressure not to take action. Where is the governance? It seems they do not know how to govern. The government has touted its abolition of red beacons as a big achievement, but the youths are still waiting for smartphones while crores of rupees are being spent by the new ministers on the renovation of their offices and official homes. There have been 18 suicides in the last 35 days and there is still no sign of the loan waiver that Captain Amarinder Singh had promised in his election campaign.

The government says that they have inherited a broken administration as well as empty coffers from your alliance. Your comments.

We were in power for 10 years but did you ever hear us say that the treasury was empty or funds were not available with the state government? We were paying salaries, we were spending money on development. Where did the cash for all that come from? These are just excuses, which this government is thinking of because it knows it cannot deliver what it has promised. They are busy taking over truck unions in the state and browbeating their political opponents.

Are you saying that BJP cadres are being threatened and harassed?

Yes, the cadres are being threatened, false cases are being registered and this is happening to all those who do not toe their line. Look what happened in Sardulgarh where a former Akali sarpanch and his son were shot at and the son died. It is so clear that political opponents are being threatened to keep away from their business interests. The municipal presidents, belonging to our party, are also being threatened.

But the government says it is freeing illegally captured businesses from leaders of the previous regime. What do you have to say?

This is laughable. Look at the auction of liquor vends, which took place recently. Usually there is an increase of 10-15 per cent in revenue when the auction takes place every year. But, this time, the revenue has actually gone down by 10-15 per cent. This is because the Congress has benefited its own people at the cost of the revenue of the state. Why do you think the denotification of state highways was done? This was to benefit their own people who are in the liquor trade. On one hand, the Congress says it has declared war on drugs and on the other, it is promoting drinking of liquor by such denotifications.

Are you satisfied with the results so far in the drive against drugs?

The government has failed to act to control the drug problem in four weeks as promised. They are just going about catching people with minuscule quantity of drugs in their possession like 475 gm, etc. How will that help? Which big drug smuggler have they caught till now, tell me?

How do you react to the Chief Minister’s ‘boycott’ of Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan?

It was an irresponsible move by the CM. We should have been proud that a person, who belongs to our state, has reached such a high office in another country and should have given him a welcome befitting that stature. Captain Amarinder has just vented his frustration because he was not allowed to go to Canada to campaign among the Non-Resident Indians because of the protests he would have faced. Sajjan has come to India on an official visit at the invitation of the Government of India. He has fought in Afghanistan as an Army officer against terrorists and here we are equating him with terrorists. I am proud that he is from Hoshiarpur.

