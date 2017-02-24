Congress has become ‘Indian version of Muslim League’: VHP

Interacting with media persons here, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain also stressed that construction of Ram temple remains a “core issue” for the BJP and will be resolved by 2019. Interacting with media persons here, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain also stressed that construction of Ram temple remains a “core issue” for the BJP and will be resolved by 2019.

Buoyed by the BJP’s impressive show in Maharashtra civic polls, VHP today said Congress has become an ‘Indian version of Muslim League’ and warned that parties which do not follow Hindutva line will get “finished”. Interacting with media persons here, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain also stressed that construction of Ram temple remains a “core issue” for the BJP and will be resolved by 2019.

“These so-called secular parties raised questions over army’s surgical strike, raised question over institutions of RBI and EC. But people have (by reposing faith in BJP in the polls) shown that those who are Hindutvavadi are nationalist,” Jain told reporters.

“I think Congress is playing Muslim League’s role now. They are donning that role of the League by making uncalled for allegations against a nationalist party favoured by people as it is seen in the polls. BJP is numero uno in Maharashtra,” he added.

While the BJP has become number one party in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, which fought the elections against it, is positioned second, he added.

“A Hindutvavadi party is number one in Maharashtra. Which is the second party there now? One which claims to be Hindutvavadi, Congress and NCP are decimated. This shows parties championing Hindutva will only survive, others will get finished or isolated,” he said.

Noting that the BJP ‘should get majority in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’, Jain said Ram temple is the party’s core issue and will be resolved by 2019.

“We believe that their (BJP’s) intention is to construct the temple because it is their core agenda and even a student knows that until he does not resolve his core issues he can not pass the exam,” Jain said.

He was responding to a series of questions on Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and BJP leader Vinay Katiyar’s remarks that the party is unable to construct the temple as it does not have a majority in the upper house.

“They (BJP) have intentions to construct Ram Temple and once they get majority in Rajya Sabha they will be free to take action. We want such outfits to be in power in Uttar Pradesh,” Jain added.

Replying to another question on whether the temple will be constructed by 2019, Jain said that either the saffron party will construct the temple by 2019 or will find out the way to do so.