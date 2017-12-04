Top Stories
Congress hails Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as beginning ‘new era’: Who said what

The Twitter handle of Congress referred to Rahul's elevation to the post of Congress president as the beginning of a 'new era'.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2017 5:53 pm
Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi congress president, Rahul Gandhi nomination, rahul gandhi twitter, #IndiaWithRahulGandhi, P Chidambaram, Sheila Dikshit, Shashi Tharoor, India News, indian express news Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the post of party president, at the AICC office in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)
As Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the post of Congress president, Twitter flooded with wishes from party leaders, all of whom hailed Rahul’s expected elevation to the post. The Twitter handle of Congress referred to the development as the beginning of a ‘new era’. The wishes circulated with a widely trending tag #IndiaWith RahulGandhi as leaders from across the country expressed their happiness and extended support to the Congress scion.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh signed on the main set of nomination proposing Rahul as the candidate along with senior leaders including P Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Anand Sharma.

Another set was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself along with senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul is set to sign on around 70 nominations.

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sheila Dikshit welcomed the move and congratulated Rahul Gandhi on his nomination. While INC national spokesperson Manish Tewari sent out his best wishes, MP Shashi Tharoor said he looks forward to working with the new party president.

The young generation of Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to Twitter to congratulate Rahul Gandhi and expressed hopes for a new enthusiasm in the party under his leadership.

State party leaders also tweeted out their wishes as they hailed Rahul Gandhi’s nomination as the Congress president, the results of which will be out Monday night.

