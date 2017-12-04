Congress hails Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as beginning ‘new era’: Who said what

Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the post of party president, at the AICC office in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia) Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the post of party president, at the AICC office in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)

As Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the post of Congress president, Twitter flooded with wishes from party leaders, all of whom hailed Rahul’s expected elevation to the post. The Twitter handle of Congress referred to the development as the beginning of a ‘new era’. The wishes circulated with a widely trending tag #IndiaWith RahulGandhi as leaders from across the country expressed their happiness and extended support to the Congress scion.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh signed on the main set of nomination proposing Rahul as the candidate along with senior leaders including P Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Anand Sharma.

A new era begins, as Congress VP Rahul Gandhi prepares his nomination papers for the post of Congress President at AICC. #IndiaWithRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/mgFikbNfpF — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017

Another set was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself along with senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul is set to sign on around 70 nominations.

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sheila Dikshit welcomed the move and congratulated Rahul Gandhi on his nomination. While INC national spokesperson Manish Tewari sent out his best wishes, MP Shashi Tharoor said he looks forward to working with the new party president.

As Mr Rahul Gandhi files his nomination, I wish him the very best as Congress President. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 4, 2017

I extend my best wishes to Sh #RahulGandhi ji as he files nomination for party President’s post.

Rahul ji has been working very hard since becoming the VP. His simplicity n genuineness has an appeal n acts as a unifying force.#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/DxWmW5TkgT — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 4, 2017

Wish you all the best Mr. Rahul Gandhi as you file your nomination for the Presidentship of the Indian National Congress @OfficeOfRG #IndiaWithRahulGandhi — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 4, 2017

Congratulations to RahulGandhi on his nomination as President of @INCIndia! Looking fwd to working w/him for India. #IndiaWithRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/FZdU7iCuXf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

The young generation of Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to Twitter to congratulate Rahul Gandhi and expressed hopes for a new enthusiasm in the party under his leadership.

Leaders and workers from across india filed nomination papers for Shri Rahul Gandhi.Many congratulations @OfficeOfRG #IndiawithRahulGandhi — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 4, 2017

State party leaders also tweeted out their wishes as they hailed Rahul Gandhi’s nomination as the Congress president, the results of which will be out Monday night.

Best wishes to @OfficeOfRG as he files nomination papers for the election of @INCIndia Presidentship. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/HZ2I8nYZAb — Mukul Sangma (@mukulsangma) December 4, 2017

Heartiest Congratulations to our beloved leader Rahul Gandhiji. Your Honesty & Simplicity as a leader has always inspired us. Under your leadership, we are sure our party will be a bigger vehicle of change & well-being for the people of India.#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/zirJuphiDu — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 4, 2017

Congratulations, Shri Rahul Gandhi @OfficeOfRG on filing nomination papers for election of post of President of @INCIndia.

I am confident that the party will renew itself with greater vigour& scale new heights under your able leadership. I wish you success!#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/MtYoWPEkUH — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 4, 2017

