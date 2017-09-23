Congress had promised me CM post: Shankarsinh Vaghela

Shankarsinh Vaghela at Dakor temple in Kheda Friday. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana) Shankarsinh Vaghela at Dakor temple in Kheda Friday. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana)

Senior Politician Shankarsinh Vaghela — who has launched election campaign after recently floating a political front, Jan Vikalp — Friday reached Vadodara to meet his supporters at the farmhouse of Congress leader Suresh Patel. Vaghela, who had quit Congress in July, claimed the party had promised him chief ministership if it was elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking with reporters at the gathering, Vaghela said the “greed” in political parties of India and the “exploitation” that party workers go through prompted him to form his own front.

Vaghela said, “This is the fight of truth against falsehood. It is the fight of the people. I am in public life for the last 50 years and have an experience of both parties — BJP and Congress. Personally, if it was not a question of self-respect, I would have been in BJP. It was a party I formed (in Gujarat). I have no personal problem even in the Congress, they had promised that I would be chief minister if the next government is formed by the party. But, where there is greed, it is not in my nature to be associated there — women are exploited by high commands, unworthy people go ahead because they flatter the top leaders.”

Vaghela said that all political parties in India lack internal democracy and transparency during ticket distribution. He said, “The ticket distribution is a game (in these parties). Everyone surrenders to the leaders. So, I decided to separate myself from such parties. While the (Congress) party MLAs went to Bengaluru , I walked through muck to stand with the people of Banaskantha (during the floods).”

