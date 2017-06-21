Congress govts took revenge as Gujarat was Sardar’s state: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah in Junagadh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah in Junagadh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that successive Congress governments at the Centre meted out injustice to Gujarat as the party could never forget that it was the state of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Till the time there was Congress rule, (at the Centre), they used to exact revenge on Gujarat. Congressmen could never forget that this was the state of Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai. Chief Ministers of Gujarat would go to Delhi, but would be denied appointment in Delhi darbar for days. Eventually, they would return without a meeting,” Shah said.

The BJP chief was addressing a gathering of BJP workers at the Junagadh Agriculture University grounds.

“Gujarat is going to polls and Congressiyas have started beating drums. There is a very good story in our Ahmedabad. There was once a Sheikhchilli-like chacha. He used to sell bags. He couldn’t manage his meals. It was a hot summer day. Chacha took shelter under a peepal tree on the banks of Kankaria lake. He was hungry and tired and fell asleep. He started dreaming that the water of Kankaria had turned into ghee, leaves of the peepal tree had become rotis and that the miyan was eating those rotis dipped in ghee. Congress believes, election here is a low-hanging fruit. But miyan, the drum beating has not started yet, horses have not come to the battlefield and riders have not mounted them.”

The time the drums will be beaten, BJP workers will charge with the battle cry of Bharat Mata ki Jai. Congressmen, you watch out then. You will not have courage to even hold a press conference on the day of the counting of votes,” he said.

Shah credited his party with “freeing Saurashtra from goondas”. “Right from Narendrabhai Modi to Vijaybhai Rupani today, Gujarat has witnessed not a day of curfew. Such is the BJP rule.”

Shah claimed that when Congress was in power, Gujarat used to get only Rs 43,300 crore from central taxes, but it has gone up to Rs 1,22,453 lakh crore after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister.

Similarly, the central government grants have risen from Rs 8,400 crore to Rs 17,962 crore and local bodies’ grants from Rs 2,723 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the BJP chief said.

