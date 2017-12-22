Congress govt protecting jihadis in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

How many people have been murdered in Karnataka?

A total 20 young activists of the RSS and the BJP have been brutally hacked to death.

What is the reason for all this?

The coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka have become major centres of activity of jihadi elements… al-Ummah, Indian Mujahideen, Popular Front of India, Karnataka Forum For Dignity, Tawheed Jamaat. The modus operandi is similar in all cases. We suspect the involvement of particularly the PFI and the KFD in the Karnataka murders.

How has the Congress government responded?

The chief minister is protecting the killers. In 2015, the Siddharamaiah government withdrew 40 cases registered against activists of the PFI and the KFD in connection with communal violence in Mysuru in 2009. The role of two ministers —Ramanath Rai and U T Khader — has been very dubious. They deserve to be sacked forthwith.

What action have you sought from the Centre?

I had written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier to seek his immediate intervention to check the activities of jihadis. We want strong and effective action. All jihadi organisations should be banned. The Centre should assign the investigation of all political killings to the NIA.

Do you think it will be an issue during the assembly elections early next year?

Yes, 100%. Hindus are not safe in Karnataka. We [BJP leaders] are also worried about our safety. The state government is supporting jihadis. We are sure the people of Karnataka would give a befitting reply to the Congress for this state of affairs.

