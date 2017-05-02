Congress: Govt must hold Pakistan to account

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Monday slammed the Centre over the Pakistan army’s attack on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. “Strongly condemn this barbaric & disgraceful act. Govt must move beyond platitudes and hold Pakistan to account,” tweeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress said it should be matter of concern for India that despite the surgical strikes, Islamabad has not desisted from dastardly acts. Congress leader Anand Sharma said there had been six attacks on military installations since the surgical strikes and 41 men in uniform have lost lives. “Attacks have been continuing and the government has not come out with any blueprint so far to prevent such attacks,” he said.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the increasing attacks show “lack of a credible political leadership in the country”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now