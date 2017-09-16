Congress govt failed to fulfill key poll promises in first 6 months: Punjab BJP

Launching a scathing attack against the Congress-led Punjab government, which completed six months in office on Saturday, the BJP’s state unit criticised it for allegedly failing to fulfill its key poll promises. The Punjab BJP claimed that several sections of the society, including farmers, Dalits, and women were feeling “cheated” during the Congress rule.

“Full loan waiver for farmers, eradication of drug problem within a month, job for a member in each household, Rs 2,500 unemployment allowance and smartphones for the youth, Rs 1,500 pension for the elderly – the Congress made all sorts of promises in the run-up to the Assembly polls to come to power,” it said. “Even after completing six months in office, these promises are yet to be fulfilled,” Punjab BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and party secretary Vineet Joshi alleged in Chandigarh on Saturday.

“Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s six months in office have been that of betrayal, shattered dreams, and false hope…During these 180 days if Captain (Amarinder) and his ministers have achieved something, it is indulging in political vendetta and beating up their opponents,” they claimed. Lashing out at the state government for allegedly failing to implement the much-publicised farm loan waiver, the state BJP leaders alleged, “Farmers of Punjab have lost all hope from the government. Several debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide during Amarinder’s rule.”

They also alleged that the state government has “delayed” disbursement of salaries to its employees and social security benefits to the people. “After coming into power, all developmental works initiated by the previous Akali-BJP government were stopped mid-way and the money allocated was recalled,” the Punjab BJP leaders alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App