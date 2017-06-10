Congress government will fulfill all poll promises: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

Earlier, Jakhar addressed a meeting of congress activists at Guru Nanak Dev bhawan in Ludhiana. It was his first visit to the city after becoming PPCC president. (File/Photo) Earlier, Jakhar addressed a meeting of congress activists at Guru Nanak Dev bhawan in Ludhiana. It was his first visit to the city after becoming PPCC president. (File/Photo)

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state is committed to fulfill all poll promises, including farm debt waiver, despite financial constraints. “Despite financial constraints, the Congress government in Punjab will meet all its commitments made during the election campaign,” he told reporters at Ludhiana. When asked how will the government honour its poll promises, Jakhar, a former MLA said, “You have been waiting so long, just wait for seven more days.”

About the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Punjab, the Congress state president admitted that things are “not as good as it should have been” but assured that political patronage would not be given to any culprit.

Regarding the selection of the congress candidates for the ensuing municipal corporations elections in the state, Jakhar said the candidates will be finalised on the basis of feedback given by local party units.

He chastised the dharnas announced by the Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday and Thursday respectively to protest against the sand mine auction policy of the government, saying it was only a “nautanki” (gimmick).

Earlier, Jakhar addressed a meeting of the congress activists at Guru Nanak Dev bhawan at Ludhiana. It was his first visit to the city after becoming PPCC president.

