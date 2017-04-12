Opposition meets President, says ‘environment of fear, insecurity prevailing in the country’

Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad

Opposition parties led by Congress on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee seeking his urgent intervention “to protect constitutional democracy and fundamental rights” of citizens. They discussed range of issues, including alleged tampering of EVMs and key bills being disguised as money bill in Parliament by the government.

Talking to media after the meeting, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said,”An environment of fear and insecurity is prevailing in the country and voices of dissent are being muzzled passage of money bill in Parliament. Key bills are being disguised as money bill to bypass and undermine the constitutional position of Rajya Sabha.”

He also said that the recent allegations of EVM tampering during state polls have raised serious questions. The delegation of opposition parties was led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

