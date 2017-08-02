Congress gets notice over ownership of Lucknow Headquarters

Representational image Representational image

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued a notice to the Congress, giving it one week to present valid papers to prove its ownership of the property housing its state headquarters. It comes five days after Lucknow business Manish Agarwal claimed that the property was his. Officials said that the notice has been addressed to former state Congress chief Mohsina Kidwai. It has cited 1970 and 1976 records and said they show the property belongs to Agarwal’s grandfather, Ram Swaroop. But 1986 documents refer to the property as “C/O Mohsina Kidwai, state president of Congress and Jawahar Lal Nehru Trust’’.

The notice said that the claimant wants names of Agarwal’s family members to appear on the property papers as Ram Swaroop has died.

The notice had also said that further action would be taken accordingly as per rules if the papers are not presented.

Officials said that the notice was issued after the Corporation’s records department submitted a report.

The notice coincided with Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Lucknow to raise issues related to his Parliamentary constituency — Amethi.

