Congress gets boost with NSUI victory in DUSU polls

The Congress on Wednesday hailed the victory of its student wing NSUI in the DUSU polls, saying it is a reflection of the changing atmosphere in the country as the youth have taught the saffron brigade a lesson after being “misled”. A festive atmosphere prevailed at the party headquarters which was abuzz with activity after NSUI members swarmed the office and burst crackers and danced outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence. The NSUI leaders also met Gandhi, who congratulated them on the victory.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour to the US, said on Twitter, “Congratulations NSUI on a stellar performance and presidential win in DUSU! Thank students of DU for reposing faith in Congress ideology”.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP of indulging in malpractices in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election and said the party’s student body has all its options open if the DU authorities “do not mend their ways”.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), which won the posts of president and vice president of DUSU, has also accused varsity authorities of malpractices due to which the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won two of the posts.

Delhi University authorities had earlier rejected the nomination papers of the NSUI presidential candidate Rocky Tusheed who contested after the intervention of the Delhi High Court and won today with a big margin.

“This is not the only instance (where NSUI won in student elections). The atmosphere in the country is changing. Those who misled the youth, The youth are today teaching them a lesson. The NSUI won the Panjab University election and prior to that in Rajasthan University the NSUI sounded the victory bugle. It is a reflection of the changed atmosphere in the country,” Tewari said.

In the past there has never been an incident where nominations have been cancelled in students’ polls and one has to move the court to get them restored. This is the manifestation of subversion of varsities by the BJP-led NDA government, he claimed.

