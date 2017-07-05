Congress frustrated over the success of BJP govt: BJP

BJP claims its rise as a government. (File) BJP claims its rise as a government. (File)

Terming protest demonstrations by Congress leaders against the Uttarakhand government as premature, the ruling BJP Wednesday attributed them to rising “frustration” in the opposition party.

“Congress leaders cannot digest the fact that the BJP government, which has completed only 100 days in office recently, has stolen a march over the previous government already in terms of performance and revenue generation. This has caused much frustration among them.

“The dharnas being staged by them under one pretext or another are only a reflection of that,” state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said at a press conference here.

He claimed that with a zero tolerance policy on corruption, the state government had sent a chill down the spine of the corrupt.

There has been a manifold rise in revenue generation from mining in the first quarter of the current fiscal in comparison to the corresponding period last year, Bhatt said. He claimed that in Haridwar district alone revenue from mining had risen from a meagre 69.54 lakh in April-June, 2016 to 34.18 crore during the corresponding period this year.

“The sudden rise in revenue shows where all the revenue used to go during the previous government’s tenure,” Bhatt said.

Attacking Harish Rawat for staging dharnas on ‘Har ki Pairi’ and at other places, Bhatt said the former CM was resorting to agitation “a bit too early as he cannot swallow the success of the present government”.

He said the BJP will soon be sending its teams to different parts of the state to expose the Congress party’s “drama” in the name of dharnas.

Rawat had staged a silent dharna at Har ki Pairi accusing the state government of showing disrespect to the spirit which had guided the movement for statehood by not holding an assembly session in Gairsain. Then reminded that Congress leaders were also agitating over non-redressal of farmers’ grievances, Bhatt said the state had limited resources at its disposal and the boost in revenue generation was part of a larger effort to mobilise enough resources to fulfil the demands of the farmers.

