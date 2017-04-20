Congress forms panel on J&K

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh speaks at a book release function in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh speaks at a book release function in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore

The Congress has set up a high-level committee headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to formulate the party’s line and policy regarding Jammu and Kashmir signaling that the worsening situation in the Valley has emerged as a key issue in the Congress’s battle against the government.

The nine-member policy-planning group has former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, AICC General Secretary Ambika Soni, senior leader Karan Singh and state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and senior Kashmir leader Tariq Hameed Karra as its members.

The setting up of the group came even as a delegation of top Congress and National Conference leaders from Jammu and Kashmir met President Pranab Mukherjee and apprised him about the situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now