Congress forms new legal cell as part of organisational revamp

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today rechristened the party’s legal cell as the Legal, Human Rights and RTI department and approved its new office bearers. Party general secretary Janardan Dwivedi announced that the Congress president has accepted a proposal to rename AICC Legal and Human Rights department as the “Legal, Human Rights and RTI department”.

He also said that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of Mukul Gupta for appointment as secretary (court cases and election matters), Vipul Maheshwari as secretary (coordination) and Anoop G Chaudhuri as chairman of the Supreme Court unit in the department.

Rajya Sabha member and advocate Vivek Tankha has already been appointed as Chairman of the Legal, Human Rights and RTI Department by the party leadership. The party is revamping its entire organisation and some more appointments are under process for approval.

The party’s organisational elections are also underway and the new Congress president will be in place by October 15 this year.

