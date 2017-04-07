Congress film in Goa would have run if its hero had not slept: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

“Your film would have run if your hero had not slept through the night,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, taking a swipe at the Congress in-charge of Goa for the party’s failure to form government there. Gadkari’s repartee in the Lok Sabha came after Congress leader K C Venugopal took a jibe at him for playing the role of a “villain” in installing a BJP government in Goa despite winning only 13 seats by the party in 40-member assembly.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh was the party’s in-charge in Goa. Participating in a debate over the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016, Venugopal heaped praise on Gadkari for being “sincere” and doing a “very good” job as Union Road Transport Minister.

Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikajurna Kharge, TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi and few other opposition members also complimented Gadkari for his impressive performance, bringing a broad smile on his face.

As opposition members were complimenting Gadkari, Venugopal, in a lighter vein, spoke about Gadkari’s role as a “villain” in Goa after the assembly polls, to which the Union Minister sought to blame Singh for Congress’ failure to form a government in the state. “Why you are blaming me? Your hero had slept through the night … Your film would have run if your hero had not slept through the night,” retorted Gadkari.

Congress has accused the BJP of using unfair means to attain a majority in Goa. The BJP has rejected the charges saying the Congress did not have the numbers and was only creating a hype. Congress had won 17 seats in the polls. Kharge, complimenting Gadkari for his performance as a Union Minister, pointed towards empty treasury benches suggesting there was not much appreciation for his work as a large number of BJP members were absent when an important bill has been introduced by him.

