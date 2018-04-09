Congress protest LIVE UPDATES: Party units observe fast against Modi govt, Rahul Gandhi leads

Congress protest LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Express photo by Praveen Jain/File) Congress protest LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Express photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government of disturbing social harmony in the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will lead the party’s nation-wide fast at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. A statement from the party said that Gandhi has directed all party workers across India to observe the fast in their respective state and district headquarters.

The protest comes in the wake of multiple issues like CBSE paper leaks, the PNB scam and the Parliament session, which ended in a logjam without any major transactions amid constant disruptions. The party also plans to attack the saffron party over the violence that broke out during Bharat Bandh on April 2.

“Peace and harmony has been embodied in the soul of this country and the responsibility to uphold it lies with the Congress,” the party said in the statement. Targetting the BJP government, the party said, “Clearly BJP ruled Centre and state governments didn’t initiate any steps to curb the violence neither to protect the fraternity, therefore it becomes even more important for the Congress to lead the nation in tough time.”

The BJP, meanwhile, has decided to observe a fast on April 12 to protest against the impasse in Parliament.