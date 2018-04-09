Congress protest LIVE UPDATES: Party units observe fast against Modi govt, Rahul Gandhi leads

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government of disturbing social harmony in the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will lead the party’s nation-wide fast at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. A statement from the party said that Gandhi has directed all party workers across India to observe the fast in their respective state and district headquarters.
The protest comes in the wake of multiple issues like CBSE paper leaks, the PNB scam and the Parliament session, which ended in a logjam without any major transactions amid constant disruptions. The party also plans to attack the saffron party over the violence that broke out during Bharat Bandh on April 2.
“Peace and harmony has been embodied in the soul of this country and the responsibility to uphold it lies with the Congress,” the party said in the statement. Targetting the BJP government, the party said, “Clearly BJP ruled Centre and state governments didn’t initiate any steps to curb the violence neither to protect the fraternity, therefore it becomes even more important for the Congress to lead the nation in tough time.”
The BJP, meanwhile, has decided to observe a fast on April 12 to protest against the impasse in Parliament.
Congress to observe token fast against 'vicious stand' of BJP: Ashok Chavan
"BJP government's vicious stand has threatened the harmony in the society across the country. To maintain it, Congress leaders will observe token fast at party's respective district head quarters across the state. I will personally observe fast in Parbhani district," Congress' Maharashtra chief Ashok Chavan wrote on Twitter
Apart from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal units of Congress have also joined the fast.
Brother under threat in Modi govt: Randeep Surjewala
"Communal harmony and brotherhood is under threat in Modi govt, they want to divide the society, hence it is the duty of Congress party to fight against such powers & this is what we have come together for," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI
'What Congress built over years through development, BJP has steadily ruined with divisive politics & violence. We must be united & not let anyone disrespect our country's citizens. In this regard, our fast promotes peace & harmony in India.' Congress' Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, Dr G Parameshwara tweeted
Rahul Gandhi along with former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dixit (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot at protest venue in New Delhi. Gehlot has been appointed as a member of Congress central election panel (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Party supporters at Raj Ghat in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Also present at the protest venue are senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sheila Dikshit, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken among others
Reports suggest that 1984-riot accused leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar left Raj Ghat before Rahul Gandhi joined the protest. Tytler, who was later seen in the crowd, has been long accused of instigating rioters against Sikh following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security guards. Kumar, who left the venue, is also accused of his involvement in two cases related to riots. The charges have been proved against neither.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken, however, clarified that the two leaders were not asked to leave. He said the stage and its enclosure at the venue were reserved for some Congress office-bearers. "We are praying for togetherness and for brotherhood, for all religions and castes in the country so that we can send out a message that all Indian are one and there is no division on caste basis," Maken said.
Jagdish Tytler seen leaving the Congress protest venue (ANI)
Alleging that there has been an increase in attacks against the Dalits ever since the BJP came to power, UP Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi said the unit will join the party's nation-wide fast. "The anti-Dalit mentality of the BJP has been exposed by the manner in which police carried out baton-charge on the protesters during the Bharat Bandh on April 2, the call for which was given by Dalit organisations," he said. "The BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state are trying to disturb social harmony and vitiate the atmosphere," he alleged.
Newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil said that the party would hold a fast in Bihar to expose BJP's "lies and cheating". Congress is in favour of tough and strong Act for protecting the rights of people belonging to SC/ST categories, he added, reported PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Raj Ghat in New Delhi (ExpressPhotoby Tashi Tobgyal)
Congress members observe fast in Mumbai (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Meanwhile, a bandh has also been called by Dalit outfits in Kerala who are protesting against the violence which broke out during Bharat Bandh organised by Dalit organisations. Congress leader AK Anthony and Shashi Tharoor led the Congress party's fast at Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. Read Kerala hartal LIVE updates
Welcome to the live blog. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with party workers across the country will observe a nation-wide fast to protest against the Modi government. Follow this space to track all the developments.