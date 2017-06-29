Congress, farmer bodies plan protest in Chhattisgarh

FARMER ORGANISATIONS in Chhattisgarh, along with the Congress, are up in arms against the BJP government, claiming that 12 farmers have committed suicide over the past 16 days in the state. The organisations have threatened to hold a protest against the alleged apathy of the government towards the rising number of suicide cases among farmers. Farmer bodies like the Chhattisgarh Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh have been visiting the families of those who have committed suicide, while the Chhattisgarh Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh has said that it plans to stage a protest in Delhi in July.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Congress Chief Bhupesh Baghel said the party had visited the families of

the farmers who gave up their lives and said the government had shown no sensitivity towards them.

Congress leaders said the government did not care about farmers and had reneged on promises of a paddy bonus and support price made in the election manifesto.

A significant part of the Opposition to the government is also based on what is being seen as apathy, with senior members of the government such as Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal hinting that many of these deaths had little to do with farming.

The Pragatisheel Sangh sought a loan waiver, saying they would protest at Jantar Mantar in July.

